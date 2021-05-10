At least 100 people injured in clash with police

More than 100 people were injured in clashes with police. Palestinian people were injured in a clash with Israeli police in inside Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem city. As per reports, the Palestinians threw stones at Israeli police and police has used stun grenades to disperse the protesters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 180 Palestinian worshippers were injured and 80 taken to hospital following violence at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. The compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.

Hundreds of Palestinians and more than 20 Israeli police have been injured in clashes over the past three days in the city. Tensions in Jerusalem have soared in recent weeks as Palestinians have protested against Israel’s restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during the holy month of Ramadan.