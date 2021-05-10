Azam Khan, son shifted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Lucknow: On Sunday, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have been shifted to a private hospital in Lucknow from the Sitapur jail for coronavirus treatment, officials said. Azam Khan and Abdullah were confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 30 along with thirteen other inmates.

Dr. Rakesh Kapoor, Medanta Hospital (Lucknow) Director told, “Azam Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has moderate symptoms. Azam Khan has a fever and has been kept on four liters of oxygen. His tests are being conducted, and accordingly, his treatment will be done. His son is stable”.

On May 2, the jail administration tried to convince Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University but the SP leader refused to move out of the jail. On Sunday, he was convinced and officials confirmed in the evening that he along with his son were headed to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital.

Deputy Jailor Onkar Pandey said, “Officials from the district administration explained to Azam Khan for a long time the need to take him to Lucknow for better treatment”.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in jail in February last year in connection with various cases. The Allahabad high court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.