BJP names former TMC leader as opposition leader in West Bengal

BJP has named former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari as the opposition leader in the state. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Suvendhu Adhikari’s name as leader of the BJP legislature party in the West Bengal assembly. Suvendhu Adhikari was elected as the leader after a meeting of the legislators.

Suvendu Adhikari was a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. He was considered to be the most loyal associate of TMC leader. Just before the assembly election he quit TMC and joined BJP. Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly seat.

Meanwhile, two first-time BJP MPs, who were also won the Assembly election in West Bengal, have not taken their oath as MLAs. It is reported that they were apparently in fear of losing their seats in the Lok Sabha. They are MP of Cooch Behar Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar MP from Ranaghat .

The ruling TMC won 213 seats out of 294 seats in the elections . BJP has emerged as the main opposition party by winning 77 seats.