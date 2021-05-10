COVID-19: 1,000-bed quarantine facility in Bhopal to screen Ramayana, Mahabharata for patients

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has set up a quarantine centre for Covid patients as the number of Covid patients is on the rise in the country. The quarantine centre is located in Bhopal. The Quarantine Centre also has facilities for doing yoga and viewing the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Under the leadership of the Madhav Seva Kendra, the centre has been set up at the Motilal Nehru Stadium to quarantine a thousand people at a time. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the centre.

Along with the serials Ramayana and Mahabharata, those admitted there can also listen to the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and the Gayatri Mantra. There is also a facility to charge the mobile phone next to the bed.

The wards are named after Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and APJ Abdul Kalam. Oxygen is also prepared at the centre.