Covid-19: Puducherry CM tested coronavirus positive

Puducherry: The newly-elected Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Rangasamy was tested negative a couple of days before the swearing-in ceremony when tested again after showing symptoms and was diagnosed with coronavirus today.

After having an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Rangasamy was tested coronavirus positive, a Health Department spokesman in Puducherry told.

Rangasamy’s health was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, so he was moved to Chennai, the spokesman added.

Rangasamy took the charge as Chief Minister on Friday.