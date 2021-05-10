Covid-19 Update: 1022 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 397 new coronavirus cases along with 1022 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 277 contacts of active cases and 120 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 211,389. The total recoveries now stands at 202,552. The death toll is at 512. At present there are 8325 active cases in Qatar.

There are 16 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 474. 5 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 231 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

17109 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4239 people were tested for the first time. Till now 194,9350 Covid-19 test s were conducted in the country.

31,418 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,844,658.