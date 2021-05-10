Covid-19 Update: 1507 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1507 new coronavirus cases along with 1476 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 537,524 in UAE. The total recoveries now stands at 517,805. The death toll has reached at 1615. At present there are 18,104 active cases in UAE. The Ministry has conducted more than 46 million Covid-19 tests in the country till now.

Also Read: UAE government announces important decision

Meanwhile, the exceptions granted to federal government employees due to Covid-19 have been cancelled, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Monday. This includes the decision to exclude such employees from returning to the workplace as part of precautionary measures due to the ongoing pandemic.