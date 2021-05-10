Covid updates Kerala: 27,487 new coronavirus cases reported today

Thiruvananthapuram: Today, 27487 people in the state confirmed Covid-19. 99748 people have been tested. 65 deaths have been reported so far. Currently, 4,19,726 people are in treatment. The CM said the test positivity rate has decreased slightly compared to the last three days. The test positivity rate is 26.5%.

Thiruvananthapuram 3494, Malappuram 3443, Thrissur 3280, Ernakulam 2834, Kozhikode 2522, Palakkad 2297, Kollam 2039, Alappuzha 1908, Kannur 1838, Kottayam 1713, Kasaragod 919, Pathanamthitta 450, Idukki 422 and Wayanad 328 districts were affected today.

99,748 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 27.56. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,71,33,089 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 125 people from the UK (115), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 122 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

It has been confirmed today that 65 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 5879. Today, 255 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

24,815 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2303 is not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 3231, Malappuram 3253, Thrissur 3249, Ernakulam 2699, Kozhikode 2419, Palakkad 811, Kollam 2028, Alappuzha 1906, Kannur 1617, Kottayam 1589, Kasaragod 886, Pathanamthitta 415, Idukki 407 and Wayanad 305 were affected by the disease.

114 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers from Kannur 45, Ernakulam 14, Thiruvananthapuram 12, Kasaragod 11, Thrissur 9, Wayanad 7, Kollam, Palakkad 5, Pathanamthitta 4 and Malappuram 2 were affected.

A total of 31,209 people who were diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2696, Kollam 2280, Pathanamthitta 431, Alappuzha 2071, Kottayam 2054, Idukki 376, Ernakulam 3999, Thrissur 2076, Palakkad 3526, Malappuram 3694, Kozhikode 4995, Wayanad 383, Kannur 1803 and Kasaragod 825 were cured. With this, 4,19,726 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 15,04,160 people have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 9,89,991 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,56,932 are under home / institutional quarantine and 33,059 in hospitals. 3580 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Today there are 2 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 798 hotspots.