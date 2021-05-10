Free parking announced in Sharjah

Authorities in Sharjah has announced free parking during Eid Al Fitr holidays. As per the new announcement, all paid parking zones in Sharjah will be free to use on the three days of Eid Al Fitr.

The parking will be free on Shawwal 1, 2 and 3. So, if the crescent moon is spotted on Tuesday, the parking will be free on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If not, the parking is free on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai announced that parking would be free during the Eid break – from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.