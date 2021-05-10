Gulf country to bring back expat teachers stranded abroad

Kuwait: A gulf country has decided to bring back the expat teachers working in the country who were stranded abroad due to coronavirus travel ban. Kuwait has decided this. Ministry of Education in Kuwait has announced this. The Ministry is preparing a plan to bring back all 2,100 non-Kuwaiti teachers stranded abroad.

As per the action plan prepared by the Ministry, teachers with expired residency permits will enter Kuwait with new entry visas and will renew their residencies in person. For those that have valid residency that are expiring soon, will be able to renew them online.

The Ministry of Education has earlier announced that the in-person learning will resume in the country from September. The Ministry of Health revealed that out of the 109,574 teachers and administrative staff, 88,812 have received at least the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.