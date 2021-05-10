Gulf country to lift coronavirus guidelines

Doha: A gulf country has decided to lift the covid-19 safety guidelines imposed in the country. Qatar has decided this. The guidelines will be lifted in a phased manner. The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced that the safety measures will be lifted in four phases. The first phase will start on May 28. The fourth phase will be on July 30.

The Ministry announced that the duration of each phase will be at least 3 weeks. The situation will be then reviewed. The Ministry will make a continuous assessment of national indicators to determine moving from one phase to another. The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to meet indoors with reopening mosques for daily and mass prayers with some restrictions.