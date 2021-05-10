Harshdeep Kaur shares pic with son says: ‘he gives me peace amidst all chaos’

On March 2, 2021, Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed their firstborn baby. On the Mother’s day occasion, the singer posted her son’s picture on Instagram and penned heartfelt words, where she spoke of the beautiful journey of first carrying him in her womb to now holding him in her arms. She mentioned she has never felt such strong emotions ever in her life.

Along with the shared photo she wrote, “This little boy has made me feel such strong emotions.. emotions that I’ve never felt before. From feeling him inside me to holding him in my arms..it is by far the most beautiful feeling I have experienced in my life… He gives me peace amidst all the chaos around me. He brightens up my mood with his sweetest smile and makes me forget all my worries. He misses me when I leave the room even for a second… He looks in my eyes and says a million things without even uttering a single word… My eyes fill up with tears of joy just by looking at his innocent face… He makes me feel loved every single second…

Thank you my dear Hunar.. for choosing me to be Your Mother ??” with hashtags, #HappyMothersDay #MomSon #HarshdeepKaur #HunarSingh.

Check out Harshdeep Kaur’s Instagram post below-

Many fans, followers, and friends dropped love to her post. Seen showering the little one with love were Shakti and Mukti Mohan, Javed Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Meiyang Chang, Raghav Sachar, Rochak Kohli, and more