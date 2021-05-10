Hundreds of bodies of Covid-19 victims are still stored refrigerated trucks

New York: Hundreds of bodies people who were died due to coronavirus infection had been stored in in refrigerated trucks in New York City. The bodies are in these trucks for a long time wafting for burial. This was reported by US media.

As per reports in US dailies, more than 750 bodies of Covid-19 victims are still being stored in refrigerated trucks in New York City. The bodies are stored in a long-term temporary morgue at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

New York was the worst hit city by the pandemic in USA last year. Since the death rate was high, the authorities decided to store the bodies for burial.

“Long-term storage was created at the height of the pandemic to ensure that families could lay their loved ones to rest as they see fit. With sensitivity and compassion, we continue to work with individual families on a case-by-case basis during their period of mourning”, said Mark Desire, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office.

Most bodies likely to end up on . The bodies will be buried in Hart Island. Hart Island is a mile-long landmass in the Long Island Sound. The area has the largest mass grave in the United States as it was used to bury the city’s poor and unclaimed for more than a century.