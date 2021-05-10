Jammu and Kashmir: Deploy MBBS final year students and Hire retired doctors

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported as many as 5,190 fresh infections and 54 Covid-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,726 and the total cases to over 216,000

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to re-employ retired doctors and deploy final year MBBS students to deal with the shortage of medical staff amid the surging Covid-19 cases following lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s advice to the same effect. Earlier this month, the administration extended services of existing medical staff at some government facilities till the end of the year to mitigate the manpower crisis.

Sinha ,the principals of government medical colleges and the chief medical officers in the union territory last week,conveyed that “Hire interns and final year medical students to increase the manpower in the health sector”.

On Sunday, the government called upon the health institutions across the UT to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for services like telephonic consultations and monitoring of mild Covid-19 cases after due orientation under the supervision of faculty members.

Mission director National Health Mission, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, wrote to the principals of government medical colleges of Jammu and Srinagar besides Sher-I-Kashmir Medical College and Hospital Bemina, asking them to pay a monthly stipend of ?5,000 to all such final year MBBS students, under Covid-19 Emergency Response Package (ECRP) 2021-22.