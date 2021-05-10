Malayalam scriptwriter Dennis Joseph passes away

Legendary Malayalam scriptwriter and filmmaker, Dennis Joseph passed away on Monday evening. The iconic filmmaker died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kottayam. Dennis Joseph is the writer of many blockbuster Malayalam films. He is considered to be one of the foremost scriptwriter in Malayalam film industry.

Dennis Joseph made his debut as a screenwriter in 1985 with ‘Eeran Sandhya’. The film had Mammootty, Shobhana, Rahman and his uncle Jose Prakash in the lead roles. Dennis Joseph is the writer of films like New Delhi, Nirakkoottu, Shyama, Nyayavidhi, Veendum, Thanthram Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Rajavinte Makan, Geethaanjali, Akashadoothu,Kottayam Kunjachan, No. 20 Madras Mail, Sangham, and Gandharvam.

Dennis made his directorial debut with ‘Manu Uncle’, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal.