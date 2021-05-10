Maruti Suzuki Extends Maintenance Shutdown, ties with two firms for Oxygen Production

The country’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said on Saturday it was extending a planned maintenance shutdown until May 16 from May 9 citing the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not immediately clear if the shutdown was to ensure safety of its workers or due to lower demand.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed India’s passenger vehicle sales to their lowest in six years, annual data from an auto industry body showed last month, with the sector bracing for further fallout from a recent surge in cases.

Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced that it has joined hands with two NCR based firms to boost the production of oxygen PSA generator plants. India’s leading automaker said it has realised the importance of rapidly installing oxygen PSA generator plants, both for producing life-saving oxygen and reducing immense logistical difficulties.

The carmaker established that these plants are being made by small-scale units with limited resources or the ability to scale up production. The Indo-Japanese carmaker was talking with these companies from May 1, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday has joined hands with two NCR-based companies — Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd — to help them boost production of PSA oxygen generator plants. The two companies were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only 5-8 plants a month. MSIL decided to use their resources to help scale-up their production. While technology, quality and performance, as well as all commercial matters, would remain the responsibility of the two companies, MSIL and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production.

Airox has its factory in Ahmedabad and SKH Metals, a vendor, is working with them. The MSIL has been able to arrange new sources for Zeolite, an imported material and critical for a PSA plant. Compressors are another important bought-out component. Airox has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day and this number will be rapidly scaled up to four per day within May itself. Output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it will extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility in Jaipur, by another week, till May 16, 2021.