New decision regarding Eid gatherings announced in UAE; violators to face heavy fine

A new rule has been announced in UAE regarding Eid gatherings. The Dubai police has issued the new rule. The new rule was announced in the emirate considering the Covid-19 situation. The authority has banned gatherings of more than five people . The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh50,000, and each guest, Dh15,000.

The Dubai police also informed that if more than three non-family members are found travelling in the same car then they will be fined. Dubai police has deployed more than 3,000 policemen across the Emirate. About 500 police patrols and 32 bicycle patrols will also be deployed .

Brigadier-General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, said that additional police patrols have been deployed to monitor violations of Covid safety protocols.