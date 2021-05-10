People also dying due to fear of Covid-19: UP minister

Shahjahanpur: On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters after visiting the medical college that the people who test positive for COVID-19 are spreading fear of the disease which is also causing many deaths. It is everyone’s responsibility not to spread fear. He also visited the hospital’s ICU ward. Khanna said”After testing positive for COVID-19, people are spreading fear of the disease from inside their homes to outside. Deaths are also taking place due to this fear. In such a scenario, it is our responsibility not to spread fear of COVID”. On his visit to the medical college, Khanna said COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital are satisfied with the treatment being given to them, also claimed that there has been a decline in the number of patients due to the government’s proactiveness. The number of patients has dropped to 78,000 from 3.10 lakh on April 30. Khanna said there is no shortage of oxygen or hospital beds in Shahjahanpur.”You can bring your patients, we will admit them,” he said.

According to an official statement, on Sunday the state recorded 23,333 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 15,03,490 while 296 more fatalities took the death toll to 15,464.