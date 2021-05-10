Reliance Industries installs Covid testing machine giving instant result: Watch video

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has installed a new Covid-19 testing machine which give results instantly. The RIL has brought the machine from Israel. A video of the testing has gone viral on social media platforms.

The machine uses ‘breath technology’. The machine manages to differentiate with high accuracy between positive, negative, and those with COVID-19 antibodies. After sanitizing the hands using a hand sanitizer, the individual has take a card and then has to breathe into the device for 10 seconds. Then the card has to be inserted into the machine and with in seconds the machine will give the Covid-19 results.

Watch the Video: