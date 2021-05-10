The second earthquake for Assam in the day, 3.7 magnitude quake struck at midnight

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam early on Monday, around 7am.

The NCS tweeted informing about the earthquake in the morning in Nagaon, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 07:05:52 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.46, Depth: 23 Km , Location: Nagaon, Assam.”

For Assam, this is the second earthquake in the day as a 3.7 magnitude quake struck at midnight.

Recently, Sonitpur in Assam has been registering numerous earthquakes. Around 10 earthquakes hit Sonitpur in a day last month. One of the most severe earthquakes that hit Sonitpur in the state was of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes of the 6.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale were felt in the entire northeastern region on April 28. Parts of West Bengal and the connecting countries of Bhutan and Bangladesh were also jolted by the quake.

According to the news agency ANI, early reports said three people were hurt when the high magnitude earthquake hit Dhekiajuli, near Tezpur, the headquarters of Sonitpur district. No immediate deaths were reported.

Many central leaders came out with aid and spoke to the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ensuring all help required. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took notice of the situation.

Through social media, the impact of the earthquake was seen as pictures with broken walls and windows and walls developing cracks were uploaded by the users.

As reported by ANI, the NCS said on the Assam earthquake as, “The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are the July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0.”

According to the NCS, the area is very seismically active and falls in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V linked with collisional tectonics. Here, the Indian plates subduct under the Eurasian Plate.