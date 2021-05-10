Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for fourth day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market for the fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 296 points or 0.6% to close at 49,502. NSE Nifty settled 119 points or 0.8% to close at 14,942. All the 11 sector gauged compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 2,056 shares ended higher while 1,052 ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, UPL, Hindalco, Indian Oil, Tata Motors, Lasren & Toubro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bharat Petroleum and Power Grid.

The top losers in the market were Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Britannia Industries, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries.