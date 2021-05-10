West Bengal: 43 members of Trinamool Congress were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers

A week after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, 43 Trinamool Congress leaders are to be inducted to the state cabinet on Monday. This includes 24 MLAs, who will be sworn in as cabinet ministers.17 new faces will be inducted into West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

The list of MLAs to be sworn in as cabinet ministers includes the names of Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Amit Mitra, Sadhan Pande, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Bankim Chandra Hazra, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Saumen Kumar Mahapatra, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Ujjal Biswas and Arup Roy.

Other names in the list include Rathin Ghosh, Firhad Hakim, Chandranath Sinha, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu, Pulak Roy, Shashi Panja, Md Ghulam Rabbani, Biplab Mitra, Javed Ahmed Khan, Swapan Debnath and Siddhiqullah Choudhary.

Similarly, 10 TMC leaders will be administered the oath of minister of state (independent charge). These include Becharam Manna, Subrata Saha, Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Ratna De Nag, Sandhyarani Tudu, Bulu Chik Baraik, Sujit Bose and Indranil Sen.

Dilip Mondal, Akhruzzaman, Seuli Saha, Srikant Mahato, Yeasmin Sabina, Birbaha Hansda, Jyotsna Mandi, Adhikary Paresh Chandra and former cricketer Manoj Tiwary will be sworn in as ministers of state in the West Bengal cabinet on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the assembly polls, winning 213 of the 294 assembly seats, securing 47 per cent of the total votes polled during the eight-phased election.Party chief Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as chief minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term on May 5.