Actor Sooraj Thapar hospitalized after testing Covid-19 positive

Television actor Sooraj Thapad tested positive for Covid-19 after returned to Mumbai from the shooting of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Goa. However, his condition soon deteriorated as he developed a high fever when he reached home. His oxygen level also dipped. The actor had to be hospitalised.

Sooraj Thapar’s family initially had major trouble getting a bed for him. Eventually, he was admitted to Prarthana Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. He was later shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Lilavati hospital.

A close friend of Sooraj revealed that the actor is now stable and is not in ICU, “When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn’t easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon. His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU”.

Currently, Sooraj Thapad is seeing in the role of Tej Sabharwal in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which was being shot in Goa. Many shoots in Mumbai came to a halt after the lockdown. Hence, they moved their locations to Goa, Gujarat, UP, Rajasthan, and Hyderabad. However, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) canceled all the permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, earlier this week.