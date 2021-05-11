Arab coalition forces destroys explosives laden drone targeting Abha airport

Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting Abha airport in Saudi Arabia. The drone was launched by Houthi rebels backed by Iran based in Yemen.

“A bomb-laden UAV launched in a deliberate, systematic manner by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia to target passengers in Abha International Airport, through which thousands of civilians, both citizens and expatriates of many nationalities travel daily, was intercepted and destroyed. As a result of the interception, debris scattered within the vicinity of Abha International Airport, damaging the windows of some of the ground support vehicles and, thankfully, no civilian passengers or Airport Staff casualties or damages occurred,” said spokesman of coalition forces Brig Gen Turki Al Malki.

The Saudi forces also informed that a Houthi projectile had fallen in a border village in Jazan in the country on Tuesday.