Covid-19 Update: 1614 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1614 new coronavirus cases along with 1600 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 539,138 people had infected with the coronavirus infection in UAE. In this 519,405 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1617. At present there are 18,116 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 177,688 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 46.1 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD) has specified the Covid safety guidelines for mosques to host Eid Al Fitr prayers. According to the fresh guidelines issued on Tuesday, mosques will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The total duration of the prayer is limited to 15 minutes.