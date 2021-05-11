Covid-19 Update: 994 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 343 new coronavirus cases along with 994 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 242 contacts of active cases and 101 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 211,732. The overall recoveries now stands at 203,546. The death toll is at 516. At present there are 7670 active cases in Qatar.

There are 23 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 426. 10 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 224 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 160,28 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 4823 people were tested for the first time. Till now 195,4173 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar.

31,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,876,178 .