Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra sees drop in daily Covid count with 37,236 cases

Maharashtra: On Monday, Maharashtra witnessed a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases as the state reported 37,236 new cases in 24 hours after Sunday with 48,401 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state also reported a decline in daily deaths. In 24 hours span, Maharashtra’s fatalities stood at 549 as against 572 on Sunday.

The state’s recovery rate stood at 86.97% on Monday after 61,607 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far, 44,69,426 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery. At present, the coronavirus caseload of Maharashtra stands at 51,38,973.

Mumbai also saw a dip in its daily coronavirus caseload. As per the data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 1,794 cases and 74 deaths in just 24 hours. There are a total of 45,534 active cases and 61,69,98 recoveries as of May 10. Mumbai’s recovery rate has improved to 91% as the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases between May 3 and May 9 stood at 0.41%. The active containment zones in the city also have been reduced to 87 from 100 reported a few days ago. The city has 2,997 ICU beds, 1,521 ventilator beds, and 12,855 oxygen beds.

Till now the state had conducted 2,96,31,127 Covid-19 tests, out of which 51,38,973 have been tested positive. The state’s positivity rate stands at 17.345. Currently, there 36,70,320 people are under home quarantine and 26,664 people are under institutional quarantine.