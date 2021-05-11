Forex Market: Indian rupee fell against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged lower against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the strengthening of US dollar and weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened lower at 73.47 against the US dollar .During trading the Indian rupee lost further ground and touched 73.53, registering a fall of 18 paise over its previous close. On Monday, Indian rupee had closed at 73.35 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is at 20.03 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Gold prices edges higher

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.03 per cent at 90.23.