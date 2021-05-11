Gulf country imposes 14-day quarantine for all visitors

A gulf country has imposed a 14-day quarantine for all passengers coming to the country. Saudi Arabia has announced this. The new rule was announced by Saudi Civil Aviation General Directorate.

As per the new order, all unvaccinated passengers coming from countries not facing ban must go into institutional quarantine upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia. The new rule will come to effect from May 20.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they present a vaccination certificate. Non-Saudi travelers over 8 years old must show a negative PCR Covid-19 test result less than 72 hours old.

The institutional quarantine is enforced at a facility under the supervision of the health authorities as opposed to home quarantine. The unvaccinated travelers also must undergo a PCR test for coronavirus on the first and seventh day of their arrival.

Only Saudi Arabian citizens, citizens’ spouses, sons and daughters of citizens, and domestic workers accompanying any of the aforementioned groups are exempted form the new rule.