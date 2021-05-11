Hema Malini pens heart melting farewell note to her secretary

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini has wrote a heart melting farewell note to her secretary Markand Mehta. Markand Mehta died due to coronavirus infection. Markand Mehta was the secretary of Hema Malini for over 40 years.

The actress in the note shared on her micro blogging website described him as “more a part of my family” and “irreplaceable.”

” With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 years. My secretary, dedicated, hard-working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family. We lost him to COVID. He is irreplaceable and leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever”, tweeted Hema Malini.