“I was sexually molested while caring my Covid-positive husband” ; Woman blames hospital for her husband’s death

A horrifying event has been notified from Bihar’s Bhagalpur where a woman competed against the chances for around a month in her struggles to maintain her husband alive. Her husband died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Patna recently.

In a heartbreaking video, which has been extensively shared on social media, the woman has claimed that while she was attempting to get her Covid-positive husband healed, she was sexually attacked by the staff at a hospital in Bihar. She has also accused medical negligence of her husband’s loss. She also blamed the hospital for marketing oxygen in black.

In the video, the woman stated she and her husband arrived in Bihar from Noida in March to celebrate Holi. She said her husband fell sick on April 11 and got tested twice for coronavirus, but the results were negative. She said a doctor in Noida urged him to get a chest CT, which explicated an infection of the lungs. A day later, the man and her mother were admitted to Glocal Hospital in Bhagalpur.

Attacking the hospital of carelessness, the woman said attendants were missing and denied providing medicines. She claimed that her husband, who was struggling, would indicate for water but wasn’t given any. The woman continued that she requested an attendant to help her wait at the hospital. She said she was talking to her husband when she realized someone was pulling her dupatta when she was talking with her husband.“My mother started shouting. I turned around. He [The attendant] was smiling with his hand on my waist. I snatched the dupatta, but couldn’t say anything because I was afraid.”

She said she was worried that he would do something to her mother or her husband if she put an alarm. She said the man reappeared and told her: ‘Don’t worry. I will take care.”Her calamity didn’t end here. The woman said her husband’s health worsened, after which he was transferred for treatment in Mayaganj. She asserted that doctors at the Bhagalpur Government Hospital denied attending to her husband or provide him oxygen despite her cries.

She also asserted that doctors and staff at Mayaganj would turn off lights in their rooms and would see movies on their mobile phones even as people died. From Mayaganj, the husband of the woman was transferred to Rajeshwar Hospital in Patna. She said she attempted to get him to Delhi through an air ambulance but couldn’t because of his deteriorating health. The woman said the condition was no different here. She blamed the hospital staff for negligence. She affirmed that the staff at the hospital cut her husband’s oxygen supply due to which she was compelled to purchase cylinders from the black market. The hospital sold an oxygen cylinder for Rs 50,000 each, she claimed.

Requesting people to take care of their beloved ones and not believe in hospitals, the woman said she didn’t lose her partner to coronavirus, but medical negligence and the terror of losing oxygen. During the second wave of Covid-19, Bihar is one of the states that has been the worst affected. On Monday, 75 Covid-19 casualties were recorded in Bihar increasing the death losses to 3357, while the total number of verified cases passed the six-lakh mark.