India rejects “Serum Institute’s request” to export Covishield

New Delhi: In spite of the international tension and various series of discussions by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the government has rejected the appeal from SII to ship 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK under its previous consignments.

The judgment was brought in the watch of the rigid stock crisis of vaccines regionally and the government ordering the local production be provided to safeguard Indians first. States have been urged to progress the Pune-based company to adjust agreements to obtain these doses to satisfy a local need. The doses are expected to be managed to vaccinate those between 18-44 age.

“These 50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are now available for inoculating people between 18-44 years of age. States have been asked to procure it. Private hospitals can also get them,” an official reference said. The ministry has ordered the states to reach the company and start procurement activity at the earliest. But, sources said, the names of these doses may have to be modified. As the vaccines were gathered for supply to the UK, a different label was attached to the vials but presently since they have to be provided in the local market, they require a label for the same.