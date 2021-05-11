Indian shooting squad leaving for Croatia culminating at Tokyo Olympics

The 15-member Indian shooting squad is shifting basal to Zagreb arsenic it volition beryllium safer for them to bid determination than successful India, which is presently witnessing a 2nd question of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian shooting contingent connected Tuesday near for Croatia for a training-cum-competition circuit and from determination it volition straight alert to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, which is scheduled to get underway from June 23.

In Croatia, the shooters volition instrumentality portion successful the European Championships successful Osijek (May 20 to June 6) and the combined ISSF World Cup (June 22 to July 3) successful the aforesaid city.

The Indian shooting squad volition acquisition seven-day quarantine play after reaching Croatia pursuing which they volition statesman grooming and taking portion successful the competitions. The squad volition alert to Tokyo connected June 17, a week successful the pb up to the Games.All the shooters connected the circuit received their archetypal dose of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this month.

India finished the ISSF World Cup here with 15 gold, nine silver and six bronze to top the medal tally. USA was a distant second with eight medals (4-3-1).

India won two gold on Sunday. The men’s trap team (Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay Sheoran) defeated Slovakia 6-4 in the final. Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari beat Kazakhstan 6-0 in the final of the women’s trap team event.In 25m rapid fire pistol men’s team event, Gurpreet Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh lost 2-10 to USA in the final.