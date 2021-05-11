Madampu Kunjukuttan passed away after being diagnosed by covid-19

Madampu Kunjukuttan, was a Malayalam actor, author and a screenplay writer.His novel Mahaprasthanam won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Best Novel in 1983.

He was born in Kiralur village of Thrissur District on 23 June 1941. He studied Sanskrit, Hasthyaayurvedam (treatment of elephants), worked as teacher for Sanskrit at Kodungalloor and was also a priest in a nearby temple. Madampu also worked for Akash Va?i (All India Radio). He was married to late Savithri Antharjanam and had two daughters, Jaseena Madampu and Haseena Madampu.

Writer as well as a screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday. Kunjukuttan was 81 years old.

He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj. He has also written the screenplay for many Malayalam films.He contested in the Assembly election in 2001 from Kodungallur on a BJP ticket, but did not win.