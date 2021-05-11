MP: Village Barricades itself from outsiders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People of a village in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have come in for praise for disallowing the entry of outsiders as a measure to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, with videos of a minister and the district collector talking to them at a barrier point going viral on social media. Dhabli is a village of 7,000 people and is some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the move to barricade it from outsiders started after it reported two to three COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

State minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore collector Manish Singh, who were on a COVID-19 review tour, stood at a barrier point to talk out of respect for the villagers’ decision to not allow outsiders. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the hamlet. “I welcome the citizens of Dhabli of Sanver Janpad who are fighting in a determined manner against COVID-19,” he said.

Indore is the state’s worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1,28,459, including 1,212 deaths. Till now the Madhya Pradesh administration extended the COVID-19 induced curfew to May 17.

On monday addressing a press conference in Jabalpur, CM Chauhan said – “It is a sign of relief that not just in Jabalpur, but entire Madhya Pradesh is seeing a continuous drop in its Covid-19 positivity rate. Initially it was at 25 per cent, but today it has fallen down below 16 per cent. For the first time in many days, the new positive cases in the state are around 9,500 and the daily cases are also coming down in Jabalpur. The recovery rate from Covid-19 is increasing.”