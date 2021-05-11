Sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita had tested COVID-19 positive

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has hit more people than anticipated and the state-wise restrictions in place are proof of that. While the looming fear lingers over us, numerous Bollywood celebrities have also been affected this time around. Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have battled with the virus. Moreover, these celebrities have also been taking to social media to constantly spread awareness on the same.

Ahead of the release of his next film, Salman Khan interacted with the media online. Apart from speaking about the movie among other things, Salman revealed that his sisters had tested positive for the virus earlier this year.

He recently revealed his sisters Arpita and Alvira had contracted the Covid-19 virus. Arpita has now issued a clarification to shed more light on her diagnosis. Salman Khan revealed that a few of his family members have contracted the Covid-19 virus.

As per the reported by India Today, salman expressed that , “his sisters Alvira and Arpita have tested positive for the virus and the second wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous. Earlier also, he got to hear that someone has got the virus, but this time there are Covid cases in his family too. Last time also, drivers of his house had corona but this time it’s infecting a lot of people.”

Aprita issued a statement clarifying that she had tested positive in April. she tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021 however she was asymptomatic. she followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God now she have fully recovered and have been well ,and that everyone should, “Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive.