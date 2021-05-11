State government imposes 10 day lockdown

Another state in India has imposed a 10-day lockdown in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Telangana state government has on Tuesday announced to impose a 10-day lockdown. The lockdown will start from May 12. Daily relaxations are allowed for four hours in the morning, between 6 am and 10 am.

As per the new order, all passenger vehicles shall be regulated on the State borders. Only commodities movement will be permitted . All public transport services including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyd Metro, Taxis, autos, will be permitted from 6 AM to 10 AM only. Health care workers and passengers on medical emergency shall be permitted.

Essential and emergency services will be allowed during the lockdown period. No Inter-State bus transport services are permitted.