Water supply to be affected in these cities

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that water supply will be affected in the Mumbai city for 5 days. The BMC announced that 10 per cent water cut across Mumbai will be in effect from May 17 to May 21. The water supply will be affected due to repair work of pneumatic valves on Pise Dam supplying water to the BMC.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Delhi has also informed that water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi May 12. The water supply will be affected due to very high turbidity in raw water from Upper Ganga Canal.

Also Read: Hema Malini pens heart melting farewell note to her secretary

The areas likely to be affected are Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar,Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Kalkaji, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar and adjoining areas.