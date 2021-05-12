Authorities in Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for Eid Al Fitr

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi has issued 7 new guidelines for Eid Al Fitr. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center has issued the new guidelines.

The authorities urged all residents to pay Zakat Al Fitr through digital platforms and websites of approved charities. The authorities also advised worshipers aged 60 or above, and those below 12 years, as well as those suffering from chronic diseases to avoid attending Eid prayers on Thursday.

The new guidelines issued by Abu Dhabi authorities are the following :

> Sanitize your hands before and after prayer

> Sanitize your hands when leaving the mosque

> Perform ablution at home

> Wear a mask at all times

> Take your own prayer mat to the mosque

> Practice physical distancing of at least 2 metres

> Avoid all types of gatherings after Eid prayer