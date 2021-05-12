Banks to remain closed on May 13, 14 in these cities: Full list

Mumbai: As per the holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks s will remain closed on May 13 and 14 due to various festivals. But this holidays will be applicable to some cities in the country. Bank holidays vary in different states because banks don’t observe all festivals in all states.

May 13: This day will mark the celebration of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1). So, all the banking operations will be closed on Thursday. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 14: Banks will remain closed on Friday due to the celebration of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. On these occasions, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.