China: Strong wind blows away floor panels in 100m high glass bridge, tourist left clinging to railings

Glass bridges are a popular tourist attraction in China. Over the past few years, many Chinese resorts have built their own glass bridges, with many coming to China to walk on glass bridges. As such glass bridges are built at steep heights, it is a trekking destination for the fearless. But what if this layer of glass breaks while walking?

Such a situation was recently reported from China, The Daily Mail reports that a person was walking on a glass bridge at a resort built on Mount Pian in the Chinese city of Longjing. The incident took place last Friday. The glass was not actually destroyed but was blown away by a strong wind. At the same time, the person who was walking on the glass bridge saved his life by hanging on to the handrail. The images are now viral on social media. He was forced to remain in the situation for a while the fire officials immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the young man.

The glass deck of the bridge, which is popular with tourists in northeastern China, has been damaged, according to Longjing City’s official Weibo social media account. “Our officers arrived at the scene with emergency equipment and evacuated the trapped person to a safe place. No one was injured in the incident. The trapped man was admitted to the hospital for observation. He was discharged without any mental or physical problems, “said Longing City’s official Weibo page.

The resort in the Pion Mountain area was closed following the incident. Officials are also assessing the condition of glass bridges in other parks. This is not the first time glass has been involved in accidents. In 2019, one person was killed and six others were injured when a glass slide fell in Guangxi province. It is reported that the glass slipped due to heavy rain.