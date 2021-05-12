Covid-19 Update: 1508 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

UAE: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1508 new coronavirus cases along with 1477 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 540,646 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 520,882 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1619. At present there are 18,145 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 210,362 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 46 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Authorities in UAE have specified the Covid safety guidelines for mosques to host Eid Al Fitr prayers. According to the fresh guidelines issued , mosques will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The total duration of the prayer is limited to 15 minutes. Eid Al Fitr gatherings and parties are banned in the UAE Capital, the Abu Dhabi Police have announced.