Covid-19 Updates: 56 prisoners tested positive at Karnal District jail.

In the last few days 56 prisoners in Haryana’s Karnal Jail had tested positive for COVID-19. The prisoners in Karnal have been kept in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19. After prisoners tested positive, Govt Civil Surgeon made isolation zone in jail. As it is a matter of concern, all precautionary measures being taken to tackle the situation.

The speed of Corona in Karnal has improved in this safer Haryana period than before. Fewer cases are coming than earlier. But the cases in the Jail of Karnal district have raised concerns. In the last 3 to 4 days, 56 Corona-infected hawks and prisoners have been found in Karnal jail. As per the authority, reports of many hawkers are yet to come.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Tuesday reported 144 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,910, while 11,637 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,40,252, according to official figures. It was after a gap of several days that the number of daily fatalities and cases in the state registered a slight fall.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 18 from Rohtak,16 from Mahendragarh, 14 from Karnal, 13 from Gurugram and 12 from Hisar district. Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,659), Faridabad (1,255) and Hisar (928).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,08,997. The total recoveries so far were 5,25,345, with over 4,000 patients recovering during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.07 percent, and the recovery rate 82.