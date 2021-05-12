Covid-19: World Health Organization issues 10 key moments of its Covid-19 response

China: The World Health Organization (WHO) has released the 10 key moments of the organization in handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO has published a report of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response was commissioned by WHO. IT issued its its findings on May 12 after an eight-month investigation.

WHO claimed that it picked up a press release referring to cases of “viral pneumonia” on the website of the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on December 31, 2019. WHO has informed that there is evidence of the virus passing between people on January 21, 2020.

WHO released its Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30. The new disease was named Covid-19 on February 11, 2020. WHO declared the new disease a pandemic on March 11. At that time more than 100 countries had reported the disease.

The safety protocols to use facemask and social distancing were given by WHO on June 5,2020. WHO points to “emerging evidence” that the virus might spread by air further than previously thought on July 7.The WHO gives emergency use listing to the first vaccine, from Pfizer-BioNTech, on December 31.

The report from medical experts and Chinese scientists about the origin of the virus were summited on March 29,2021.