Decline for second consecutive day in active COVID-19 caseload in India

According to the ministry’s data, India on Wednesday reported a decline in the active caseload of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the second straight day,as country reported 348,421 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

At present, the active caseload of the country stands at 3,704,099, which was as high as 3,745,237 on May 10. The country that is reeling under the impact of a severe second wave of Covid-19 reported more than 400,000 daily new infections for four straight days in May. Since May 10, the number of new cases began to decline and came down below the 400,000-mark.

A net decline of 11,122 was reported in the tally of active cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the active caseload declined by over 30,000 cases. The decline in the caseload was reported after 61 days, as per the ministry’s data.

The states that aided the decline are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Delhi. Maharashtra at the top reported a decline of more than 30,000 active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.The number of recoveries also outnumbered new cases for the second day in a row. A total of 3,55,338 patients recovered on Wednesday, while 3,56,082 recovered on Tuesday. Currently, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,93,82,642, with a national recovery rate of over 83 per cent, an increase by nearly one percentage point in the last two days.

The number of testing in the country has also increased since May 10 and so the steady decline in the active cases coincides with an increase in the number of tests. In the last 24 hours, more than 19.83 lakh samples were tested. On Tuesday, over 18.5 lakh samples were tested, while more than 14.74 lakh samples were tested on May.Over 307.58 million samples have been tested to detect Covid-19 infection in the country so far.

The national mortality rate in the country currently stands at 1.09 per cent. On Tuesday, India reported 3,876 deaths from Covid-19 in contrast to over 4,200 deaths in the last 24 hours.