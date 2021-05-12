Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits

Manila: A strong earthquake has jolted the capital city of Philippines, Manila on Wednesday. The earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the city on early hours of Wednesday. This was informed by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Also Read: 1508 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The earthquake struck at a depth of 112 km. Philippines witness frequent earthquakes as the country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire.