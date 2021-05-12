First day of Eid Al Fitr announced in a gulf country

Kuwait City: A gulf country has announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwait announced that the last day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday and therefore the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday.

As per the new guidelines issued by the government, all worshippers will be allowed to pray the Eid prayer in mosques across Kuwait. The prayer will be be held at 5:12am. The prayers are limited to men only. No women or children are allowed to attend the prayer.

Earlier, Kuwait has announced that it will lift the partial curfew at 1am on Thursday. Also, cinemas will be opened in the country. But only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter.

Kuwait has officially announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be for five days, starting Wednesday, May 12. Regular working hours will resume on Monday, May 17.