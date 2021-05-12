Forex Market: Indian rupee fell against UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against the UAE dirham and US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the strengthening of US Dollar and weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened lower at 73.51 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee oscillated between 73.39 to 73.51. The Indian rupee settled at 73.42 against the US dollar registering a fall of 8 paise. On Tuesday the Indian rupee had settled at 73.34 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.00 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Banks to remain closed on May 13, 14 in these cities

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 90.26.