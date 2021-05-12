Fuel prices in India touches all-time high

Mumbai: Petroleum fuel prices were hiked again in the country. This is the third day in a row that the fuel prices are increased. In the month of May the prices has been hiked 7 times. Thus the price of petrol and diesel has touched an all-time high.

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel too by 25 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol now comes for Rs 92.05 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 82.61.

Also Read; Banks to remain closed on May 13, 14 in these cities

In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol has reached at Rs. 94.03 per liter and diesel is priced at Rs. 88.83 per liter. Petrol prices crossed Rs. 100 in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.