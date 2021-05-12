General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai makes important announcement

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. The GDRFA informed that the Amer centres in Dubai will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The centres will remain closed from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday) to Shawwal 3 (Friday). GDRFA urged all residents to complete their visa-related transactions via its website or app.

Also Read: 862 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Residents can contact the Amer call centre on toll-free number 8005111 from inside the country or on the number +97143139999 from outside. The customer happiness centre at the Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3 will remain open to receive urgent cases only.